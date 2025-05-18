IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires £134.54 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite bought 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,922 ($25.53) per share, with a total value of £134.54 ($178.72).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Roy Twite sold 49,259 shares of IMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,962 ($26.06), for a total value of £966,461.58 ($1,283,822.50).

IMI Trading Up 0.6%

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,971 ($26.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,555.96 ($20.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,090 ($27.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,823.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,845.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36.

IMI Increases Dividend

IMI ( LON:IMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 122.50 ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IMI had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 11.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.28) per share. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,250 ($29.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.88) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

Featured Articles

