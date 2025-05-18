ICL Group (ICL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 19th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICL opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,153,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,245 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in ICL Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

