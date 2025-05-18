Compugen (CGEN) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 million. Compugen had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. Compugen has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 million, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

