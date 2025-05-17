106,610 Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Bought by Stempoint Capital LP

Stempoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 106,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,000. Insmed accounts for about 1.8% of Stempoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 18,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $1,471,439.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,887.53. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,519,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,079,091.58. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,559 shares of company stock worth $11,056,634 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $84.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.