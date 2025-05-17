1,464 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 73,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,180,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 503,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $582.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $565.24 and a 200 day moving average of $556.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.