Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,281 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,351,461.85. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $2,679,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Marvell Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of MRVL opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of -37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.