Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Sentinus LLC

Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,158,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,242,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $349.98 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 171.56, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.59.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,850. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,623 shares of company stock valued at $115,600,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

