Sagefield Capital LP Sells 57,222 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Sagefield Capital LP cut its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,222 shares during the period. GE Vernova comprises approximately 1.6% of Sagefield Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $14,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,814,000 after buying an additional 195,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 target price (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $422.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.62.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $428.63 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

