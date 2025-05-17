Studio Investment Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Studio Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $228.61 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 186.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

