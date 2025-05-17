Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 4,882 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,063,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,947,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,798,000 after buying an additional 346,369 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,474,000 after buying an additional 425,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,260,000 after buying an additional 116,231 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,611,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,311,000 after buying an additional 213,566 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $98.06 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

