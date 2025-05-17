Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after buying an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.72.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.41%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

