NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,576,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,783,000 after acquiring an additional 257,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,640,000 after acquiring an additional 335,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,201 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $84.15.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.