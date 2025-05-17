Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,588,000.64. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,236,374.19. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,392,092. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

