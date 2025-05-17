Sapience Investments LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Sapience Investments LLC cut its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 253 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

KEX opened at $110.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $785.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.12 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

