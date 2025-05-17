Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 80,853 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2,627.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,853 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.60 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

