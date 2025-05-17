Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 3.0%

Deere & Company stock opened at $531.79 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.33.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

