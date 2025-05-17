Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,874.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381,436 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $161,052,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.