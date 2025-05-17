Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $12.18 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MongoDB worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.48, for a total transaction of $2,229,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at $58,121,799.12. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $258,464.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,932.25. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $7,148,369. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.91.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $191.29 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $379.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

