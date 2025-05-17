The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hershey by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $209.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

