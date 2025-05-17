Sentinus LLC Purchases 970 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sentinus LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.0% of Sentinus LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,628,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $521.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.01. The company has a market capitalization of $326.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.