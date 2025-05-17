Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,834,000 after acquiring an additional 279,092 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,770. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

View Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $163.03 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.