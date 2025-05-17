SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Has $16.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 92,124 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 5.6% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $16,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

