Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys 6,439 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 294.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 77,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $142.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

