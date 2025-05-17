ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,093,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,040.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a PE ratio of 152.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $863.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $973.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,040.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,432.20. This represents a 27.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $988.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,724.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,016. This trade represents a 19.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,872 shares of company stock worth $13,261,400 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

