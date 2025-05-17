Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Invests $1.92 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.8%

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,429.12 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $578.56 and a 12 month high of $1,769.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,303.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,320.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,592.98. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 113 shares of company stock worth $148,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

