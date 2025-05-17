Sagefield Capital LP Purchases Shares of 288,058 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 288,058 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,000. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Cowen cut Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $50.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

