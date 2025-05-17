Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $597,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after buying an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,565,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $95.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,514.59. This trade represents a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,230 shares of company stock worth $8,903,734 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

