Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,663,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,732,000 after purchasing an additional 226,275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,829,000 after purchasing an additional 76,987 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,724,000 after purchasing an additional 499,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,017,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,895 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.