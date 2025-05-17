285,900 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 285,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 275,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 530,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

