Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 2,888 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,579 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cinemark by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,537 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,040,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,623,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,704,000.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.91. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,630,724.24. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

