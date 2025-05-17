Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $362.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.47. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.12, for a total transaction of $211,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,448.72. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,119,470 shares of company stock worth $409,752,180 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.