Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,947,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195,136 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Danaher were worth $676,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,815,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 29,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Danaher by 460.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.64. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.