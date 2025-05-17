Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $292.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

