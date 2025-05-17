Select Equity Group L.P. Has $54.95 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Select Equity Group L.P. lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.24% of Williams-Sonoma worth $54,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WSM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $1,212,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,002.65. The trade was a 32.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $6,020,166.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,666.52. This represents a 43.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,635 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,175. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $174.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.85 and its 200-day moving average is $175.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

