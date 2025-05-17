Second Line Capital LLC Sells 10,163 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Second Line Capital LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7%

Broadcom stock opened at $228.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 186.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.25.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

