PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in PDD by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in PDD by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in PDD by 340.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Down 0.2%

PDD stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

