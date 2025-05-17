Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Salesforce stock on April 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 4/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/17/2025.

NYSE:CRM opened at $291.00 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $279.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $141,050.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,936.08. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,527 shares of company stock worth $14,882,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 22.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $334,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.62.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

