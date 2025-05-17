XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stake Boosted by Scientech Research LLC

Scientech Research LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in XPO by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of XPO opened at $128.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XPO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.