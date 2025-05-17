Scientech Research LLC Buys New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,148 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 408.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,408,721,000 after buying an additional 14,481,232 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 54,220.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $255,586,000 after buying an additional 1,909,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $228,714,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 32,837.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,348,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.37. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

