Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,266 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,405,000 after purchasing an additional 167,137 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,916,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,357,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,822,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,042,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,688,000 after buying an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $56,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,817.60. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.30, for a total value of $330,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,572.30. This represents a 37.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,971 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,073. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.62.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $249.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $258.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.29%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

