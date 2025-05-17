Millennium Management LLC Has $45.42 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 829.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,057,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 943,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $45,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,516,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 390.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after buying an additional 1,695,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,790 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,110,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 803.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after buying an additional 378,352 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,940. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Genpact Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $44.28 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

