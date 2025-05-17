8,303 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,649 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,130 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 930,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,772,000 after acquiring an additional 845,941 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of HWM opened at $162.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $162.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.81.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.