Scientech Research LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Scientech Research LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.5% of Scientech Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $683.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.05.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.71, for a total value of $13,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,199,589.06. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.07, for a total transaction of $677,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,787 shares in the company, valued at $26,341,737.09. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,852 shares of company stock worth $41,665,958 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $640.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $571.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

