Select Equity Group L.P. Purchases 959,981 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 150.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959,981 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.5% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 1.91% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $365,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $249.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.29%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,962 shares in the company, valued at $24,614,818.26. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $56,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,817.60. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,971 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,073. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Laboratory Co. of America

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

