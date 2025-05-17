Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15,800.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $4,430,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of RSG opened at $247.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.93. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.92 and a 12-month high of $253.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

