Second Line Capital LLC Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Second Line Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NCP Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 455,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,475,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:F opened at $10.80 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

