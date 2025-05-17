Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,627 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $1,902,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $733.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.45, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.52 and a 12 month high of $735.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.40, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,652.80. This trade represents a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,764 shares of company stock worth $14,856,635 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.73.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

