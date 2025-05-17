Sender Co & Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for 1.7% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Western Digital announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,494 shares of company stock worth $636,747 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

