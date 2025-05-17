Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $102,485,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Elastic by 5,972.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 744,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,751,000 after buying an additional 732,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Elastic by 554.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 641,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after buying an additional 543,155 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $46,031,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Elastic by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,429,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,820,000 after buying an additional 462,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Elastic from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,888,420.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,408,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,033,118.73. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,700,575.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,183,165.07. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 167.73 and a beta of 1.20. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $123.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

