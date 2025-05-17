Scientech Research LLC Raises Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Scientech Research LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after buying an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 499.7% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $220.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.60.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.29.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,723 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $526,962.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,147,814.56. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $1,791,797.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,168 shares in the company, valued at $28,668,753.92. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,301 shares of company stock worth $60,975,089 over the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

